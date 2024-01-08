Two dead in serious Sefton crash

Emergency services at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Sefton near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Two people have died and multiple people have been injured in a crash near Christchurch.

Emergency services responded to the multi-vehicle pile-up on Main North Rd / State Highway 1, Sefton.

The crash happened shortly after 10am, and Hato Hone St John has transported two patients in a critical condition to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter and three patients in a moderate condition by ambulance.

Images from the scene show carnage with debris from a flipped vehicle strewn across the roa and a host of emergency workers at the crash site.

At least two stretchers were set up in preparation for the injured to be flown to hospital.

A witness at the scene said: “There’s a ute that has rolled in the middle of the road, and another car off to the side of State Highway One that has crashed. There are numerous emergency services on-site, and traffic is heavily backed up.

”There are two fire trucks and multiple ambulances; it appears that all the patients have possibly been transported to the hospital.”

He said that a second emergency helicopter had just left the crash site.

“A helicopter was dispatched, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald: “We are currently on scene at this incident with three ambulances, one rapid response unit, one manager and two helicopters.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The road is closed between Wyllies Rd and Broad Rd.

Diversions are in place at Wyllies Road and Amesbury Road.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Bailey Wells said crews are at the scene of the crash, assisting police and St John.