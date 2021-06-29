Your chance to win this car at the Home & Leisure Show

HVS Motors electric sales manager Tom Maxwell and Star Media Home & Leisure Show event manager Lisa Lynch with the car that will be presented to a lucky winner. Photo: Geoff Sloan

You could be the lucky winner of this $22,000 Nissan Leaf courtesy of HVS Motors after you visit the HVS stand at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show from Friday to Sunday.

Spanning over three exciting days, the Home & Leisure Show promises to inspire, educate, and improve your lifestyle. Whether you are looking to renovate, are building your dream home, or are just after ways to improve your leisure time – this is the show for you.

There will be something for everyone at the show, including children.

Ray White Bishopdale and Strowan will be running a ‘house hunt’ that encourages kids to search for the hidden letters amongst the stands to form a secret word.

The completed forms can then be handed to the Ray White Bishopdale and Strowan stand (#199) to go in the draw to win an iPad.

Be sure to get your house hunt entry forms upon arrival as you grab a complimentary goodie bag.

There will be a range of show-only specials on offer, too.

For a full list of specials head to the official Facebook page @TheStarHomeandLeisureShow which is updated daily.

Tickets will be $8 at the door, or look out for your free double pass in this paper, or visit www.starhomeshow.kiwi to download your free pass today.

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show. Photo: File

The Home and Leisure Show opens on Friday and this year you’ll find thousands of ideas and inspiration to build that new home, or to renovate.

Admire the indoor and outdoor displays, discover new innovative products to improve your leisure time and take part in a live auction – all under one roof.

Travel through the eco zone, rest and have a coffee in the outdoor landscaped living area and try new products in the taste zone.

Plus you also have the chance to step inside a two-bedroom mega tiny home that will be auctioned on the last day.

Experience the warm, surprisingly spacious 50sq m dwelling supplied by Cosy Homes and get inspired.

The live auction will take place at the show on Sunday at 1pm outside the Cosy Homes stand.