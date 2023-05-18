Expansion opportunities for Rangiora Airfield

The airfield has three runways and is used by both commercial and recreational users. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

A public/private partnership is expected to open up opportunities for the Rangiora Airfield.

The Waimakariri District Council has agreed to enter into negotiations with developer Daniel Smith Industries Ltd for a cost share agreement to develop the airfield.

Mayor Dan Gordon said it was ‘‘an exciting opportunity for the district’’.

‘‘I think the Rangiora Airfield is a jewel in the crown of the district. Daniel Smith has acquired land around the airfield and we will work with him to see what can be achieved.

‘‘With the development going on at Christchurch International Airport we will look at what opportunities there are for our airfield and we’ve been approached by a few businesses to see what we can do.’’

The airfield has three runways and is used by both commercial and recreational users.

The council placed a designation on the land around the airport in 2020 under the District Plan to protect it for future expansion.

An aeronautical study of the airfield has been completed following a visit by the Civil Aviation Authority last year.

The study estimated there were more than 40,000 movements a year on the airfield, with high incident rates and a mix of different types of aircraft.

This included microlights, general aviation and helicopters.

The aeronautical study made nine recommendations including becoming a ‘‘qualifying certified aerodrome’’.

Council staff were seeking $150,000 from the 2023/24 annual plan to assist with certification requirements.

Other recommendations included employing an airfield manager, upgrading the northern taxiway surface, installing windsocks at the end of each runway, and installing an automatic aerodrome and weather broadcast system.

Extending the runways was also a long term option.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.