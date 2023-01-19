BJ Humbled by ONZM award

New Year honours . .. Barry John (BJ) Clark QSM, ONZM. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

For someone who continues to get a buzz out of helping people in the community, being awarded an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2023 New Years Honours list was “a bit humbling.”

Kaiapoi Justice of the Peace and immediate past president of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA), Barry John (BJ) Clark QSM, believes it is an honour he can share with many people.

‘‘It has been a privilege to undertake this journey and work with so many wonderful people around the country, all working hard together to support our veterans,’’ he says.

BJ, as he likes to be known, continues his work in the community following his recent tenure at the head of the RNZRSA.

‘‘There are a helluva lot of good people out there who work unseen as they do their best for veterans and the disabled in the community, and I am very thankful for their support.’’

The 68›year›old says he loves his work in the community, and it’s what gets him out of bed everyday.

Mr Clark as held roles with the RNZRSA for 30 years and was National President from 2014 until 2022.

As immediate past president, he says hewill hold the post for a year helping advise the new president, former All Black and member of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Sir Wayne Thomas ‘Buck’ Shelford KNZM, MBE.

‘‘If he needs my assistance I’m there, but I prefer to stand back and let Buck find his own space and create his own leadership model for our national organisation.’’

Following a career lasting 21 years in the New Zealand Army, Mr Clark joined the Papanui RSA as a member of their executive committee in 1992, becoming president in 1998.

He was awarded The Queen’s Service Medal for Public Services in 2003 for his services to the community and local RSA.

‘‘It will be pretty amazing as I received my QSM from the Queen and now the ONZM from the King.’’

He was Canterbury District RSA president from 2004 and national vice› president from 2008.

As National President, he has been well regarded for his representation of the RSA at significant national and overseas events, and regularly on days of remembrance.

He led the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing adjustments for clubs to persist in the pandemic environment.

As New Zealand representative on the Royal Commonwealth Ex Services League, he has attended six council meetings in Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Africa where he worked within the organisation fostering wealthier countries to support less resourced countries veterans programs.

He is a member of the Veterans Advisory Board and the National War Memorial Advisory Committee.

Mr Clark has carried out his roles with the RNZRSA while also employed as national manager access and infrastructure for CCS Disability Action, a role he relishes because he loves working with ‘wonderful’ teams of people who design and review access to buildings for those with disabilities.

He has been a Justice of the Peace since 2004 and has held executive appointments, including Canterbury JP president from 2017 to 2019.

Mr Clark continues to serve on the Community Justice Panel and assists young offenders in the Canterbury region.

But to receive the honour initially came as a bit of surprise for Mr Clark.

‘‘Late last year I got an email saying I was being considered and they would get back to me in December if I was successful.

‘‘I was humbled but thought there were others more deserving than me.

‘‘Then a letter arrived from the Governor General congratulating me, and I was shocked as I know it is quite an honour to be granted this award.’’