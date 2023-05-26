Strong winds for parts of Canterbury

Parts of Canterbury are set to be buffeted by gale force winds.



MetService says winds of up to 130kmh are forecast for the Canterbury high country from today until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A strong wind warning is in place for for Banks Peninsula, with winds up to 120kmh possible.

High winds could case damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, MetService advised.

At least one campervan has been blown over as high winds batter lower areas of the South Island.

An orange wind warning was issued by MetService for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island between 3am and 8pm today.

Severe gale northwesterlies were expected to reach as potentially high as 130kmh in exposed places.

Reports had been received of campervans blowing over on State Highway 6 (Five Rivers to Lumsden) and SH 94 (Five Rivers to Mossburn), the Southland District Council said.

Police confirmed a vehicle had blown over on Mossburn Five Rivers Road. No one was injured and the road was not blocked, a spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a slip is blocking the northbound lane of the Devils Staircase on Kingston Rd (SH 6) today.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised a stop/go traffic management under traffic signals is in place.

"Please stop on request and drive with caution."