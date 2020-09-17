VIDEO PREMIERE: Glass Vaults 'Flat White Boy'

An ode to coffee, cafe grade muffins and Northern Soul. RNZ is proud to share Glass Vaults brand new music video for ‘Flat White Boy'.

Glass Vaults was formed in Wellington in 2010 by Richard Larsen, Bevan Smith and Rowan Pierce. The trio, who now live in three different cities – Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, come together intermittently (and often in remote locations) to write and record.

The band’s upcoming album Sounds That Sound Like Music is due out in October. ‘Flat White Boy’ is the second single from the album following 'Oils and Perfume', which came out in April, during lockdown.

The song title ‘Flat White Boy’ comes from the band's "deep love" for flat white coffees, and cafe-grade muffins. The accompanying music video extends the bands curiosity with dance culture and celebrates the dance phenomenon of Northern Soul.

Northern Soul is a term used to describe a music and dance movement that emerged in middle-class Northern England in the late 1960s. The craze started when “failed” soul music records from Chicago and Detroit found their way to Northern England where they exploded into a unique scene of teen-dance and pre-rave culture.

The music video uses footage captured by George 'Jud' Foster at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom all nighter. An event in 2016 intended to celebrate the legacy of Northern Soul.

Glass Vaults work with an extended group of collaborators including Cory Champion (Borrowed CS) and Erika Grant (Orchestra of Spheres), who worked on 'Flat White Boy', as well as Tom Callwood (Phoenix Foundation), Charlotte Forrester (Womb) and Gemma Syme (Instant Fantasy), who all contributed to the new record.

Tour Dates

Celebrating the release of their third full length album, Sounds that Sound Like Music, euphoric explorers Glass Vaults are touring New Zealand this December.

Buy tickets here

Friday 4th December - Space Academy, Christchurch

Saturday 5th December - Dive, Dunedin

Friday 11th December - Meow, Wellington

Saturday 12th December - Whammy, Auckland