25-year-old man missing on Remarkables hike

Sanjeev failed to arrive at his hiking destination yesterday. Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking information about a hiker who failed to arrive at his destination near Queenstown on Wednesday.

Sanjeev, aged 25, was dropped off at the start of Wye Creek track on State Highway 6 (Kingston Road) about 8.15am.

He was planning to walk the track to the Remarkables skifield and was expected to arrive about 8pm, police said in a statement.

When he did not arrive as expected, his friends reported him missing.

Sanjeev is of Nepalese descent and is approximately 150cm tall and has a slight build. He has black, shoulder-length hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black/grey jacket, hiking shoes and beanie, and beige cargo pants.

He was carrying a black backpack, a hiking pole, and a black DSLR camera bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

-APL

