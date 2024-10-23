Air NZ flight met by police after being diverted due to 'disruptive' passenger

Photo: File image

An Air New Zealand flight had to be diverted this morning because of a "disruptive" passenger.

Flight NZ-176 from Perth to Auckland stopped in Melbourne, where it was met by police on its way to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer, Captain David Morgan, said the flight then continued to Auckland and landed at 8.50am on Wednesday.

He said incidents like this are distressing for customers and staff - and the airline has zero tolerance for such behaviour.

He apologised to passengers for the 90-minute delay.

It comes less than a week after passengers were held on an Air New Zealand flight at Sydney Airport after a bomb threat was reported on board.

Air New Zealand flight NZ247 landed safely on Saturday following the threat.

But the passengers were forced to wait onboard for about two hours while police and security services ensured the plane was safe.