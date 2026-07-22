Black ice prompts warning for motorists

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads due to black ice this morning.

About 7.50am the Central Otago District Council advised that temperatures were dropping and black ice was starting to form.

"Caution is advised around Alexandra/Earnscleugh areas at this stage, but we expect it to affect other areas too. "

The council urged motorists to reduce speed and increase following distances.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council earlier said there was a chance of a late freeze, and also advised road users to drive carefully.

- Allied Media