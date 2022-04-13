Covid-19: 1670 new cases, two deaths in Canterbury as NZ moves to orange

There are 1670 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury today and 208 in South Canterbury as New Zealand gets ready to move to the less restrictive orange traffic light setting from 11.59pm tonight.

Nationally today the Ministry of Health has reported 9495 new community cases, 551 hospitalisations and 15 deaths. Two of these deaths occurred in Canterbury.

The other deaths include one from Northland, four from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, two from MidCentral, and three from Nelson Marlborough.

One person was aged in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s, and one over 90. Eight were female and seven were male.

Of the 551 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 38 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and six are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other hospital cases are in Northland: 31; Waitemata: 91; Counties Manukau: 92; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 24; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 12; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 26; Capital and Coast: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 38; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 26.

There are 47 new cases at the border. The total number of active community cases in new Zealand is now 64,997.

Today's new cases are in Northland (455), Auckland (1,828), Waikato (718), Bay of Plenty (421), Lakes (176), Hawke’s Bay (355), MidCentral (461), Whanganui (181), Taranaki (288), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (109), Capital and Coast (607), Hutt Valley (375), Nelson Marlborough (307), Canterbury (1,670), South Canterbury (208), Southern (1,148), West Coast (94), and Unknown (10).

It comes as the whole of New Zealand gets ready to move to the less restrictive orange traffic light pandemic response setting from 11.59pm tonight.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the decision today at the 1pm press conference.

At the beginning of April the Government chose to keep the country at the red setting due to significant pressure on the health system and cases rising in parts of the country other than Auckland.

Since then the rate of those in hospital and of community cases has dropped.

Under red, people visiting indoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings were limited to 200 people at a time.

In orange there would be no caps.

When visiting a cafe, bar or any other hospitality venue, patrons will no longer have to wear a mask when going to and leaving the premises, when using the bathroom or when paying.

People would also no longer be required to be seated to be served - a rule that meant nightclubs could not open for dancing.

Workers at public-facing indoor hospitality venues would still need to wear masks.

Guests of both indoor and outdoor gatherings wouldn't be required to wear masks while the mask rules continued to apply for workers and volunteers. Performers and speakers are encouraged to wear a mask when they aren't performing or speaking.

People must continue to wear face masks when they visit a retail store, public facilities - bar swimming pools, and when they travel on public transport - including at indoor arrival and departure points.

Students and teachers would no longer have to wear masks while indoors at school.

Currently, under red, students in year 4 or above are required to wear masks when indoors, on public transport and on school transport. Staff and teachers have to wear medical grade face masks when working with students in Year 4 or above.

When the orange setting comes into effect, students aged 12 or older must still wear a face mask on school transport.

Medical experts are however calling for mask rules to remain in place for schools.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told RNZ that until ventilation in schools is sorted, masks should remain mandatory in the classroom.

Life at the orange setting:

