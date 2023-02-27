Former National MP Chester Borrows dies

Former National MP Chester Borrows has died. Photo via NZ Herald

Former Whanganui MP Chester Borrows has died after he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Borrows, who was 65, campaigned for National in two elections before winning the Whanganui seat, which includes South Taranaki, from Labour’s Jill Pettit in 2005.

He held the seat for four terms and was Minister for Courts and Deputy Speaker of the House in the Key Government before retiring in 2017.

Borrows was born in Nelson and he left Nayland College to join the 19-month Police Training course at Trentham in January 1975, aged 17.

He left the police as a detective in Taranaki 24 years later and became a lawyer.

In 1978, he and two police colleagues received Queen’s Bravery Awards after arresting a murderer in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

Chester Borrows at Parliament in 2006. Photo: NZ Herald

Borrows’ daughter Abi said the family were called to his bedside in Hawera after his health “deteriorated considerably” over the weekend.

Borrows spoke of his dedication to his electorate in a 2020 interview with The New Zealand Herald.

“It’s a big electorate and you have to be absolutely everywhere. You have to be 200 percent committed,” he said.

“If you want to be in charge of your brand, you need to work as hard as you can. Be everywhere, go to everything, comment on everything, always be friendly, always have that smile painted on.”

Borrows was a minister under former Prime Minister Sir John Key.

Key said today that he was sad to hear the news.

”Chester was a unique politician - Conviction to the core. He voiced his opinion and supported causes because he knew it was right even if not always popular with his caucus or the party faithful.

“He had the ability to have enduring relations with both sides of the House and will be someone that will be deeply mourned by all political parties.”

His former colleague Paula Bennett said Borrows was a good friend to many politicians.

“Chester was a family man through and through but also a really good friend to so many of us that were in Parliament with him.

“He loved most of all to fight for the marginalised and unfairness. He was good on the karaoke and a genuine good bloke.

“He married my husband and I on the beach in Piha and always stayed in touch and cared about us and our family.”

Borrows was diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell cancer, according to a Givealittle page.

The 65-year-old had been drawing from his savings to pay for a non-funded drug at $8000 per dose.