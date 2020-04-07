'I've been an idiot': Clark offers to resign after trip to beach

David Clark: "At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I've let the team down. I've been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me." Photo: RNZ

Health Minister David Clark has revealed that he took a trip to the beach during the alert level 4 lockdown and has offered to resign.

Clark said he drove his family 20km from his house in Dunedin to Doctor's Point Beach in Waitati for a walk during the first weekend of the lockdown in breach of the rules.

It's the second breach from the Dunedin North MP. On Thursday, April 3, he had to apologise to Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern for flouting the Government's advice to exercise locally after driving to a Dunedin mountain biking track.

This morning he disclosed another trip - but said that was within the rules.

Jacinda Ardern said under normal conditions she would sack him, but to avoid disruption she would be demoting him instead.

Clark said he provided the Prime Minister last night with a complete picture of his activity outside his home during alert level 4 as part of his preparation for the Epidemic Response Committee.

He said the trip to Doctor's Point Beach was a clear breach of the lockdown principles of staying local and not driving long distances to reach recreation spots.

"As the Health Minister it's my responsibly to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders.

"At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I've let the team down. I've been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: "He does need to pay a price. He broke the rules."

Clark said he had apologised to the Prime Minister for his lack of judgement and offered her his resignation.

"In the interest of full disclosure, since the lockdown began I have also driven my family to a walking track approximately two kilometres from our house for a walk and gone for occasional runs, all of which were local and within the rules, and one bike ride which is already in the public domain."

In a statement, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand expected better.

"Under normal conditions I would sack the Minister of Health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses.

"But right now, my priority is our collective fight against Covid-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role.

"But he does need to pay a price. He broke the rules. While he maintains his Health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings.

"I expect better, and so does New Zealand."

MOUNTAIN BIKING MISSTEP

It's not the first time Clark has flouted the rules during the lockdown. On April 3, he apologised to Ardern after driving to a Dunedin mountain biking track.

Clark was nabbed after parking his signwritten van at the car park - 2.3km from his Dunedin home - and it was spotted by someone who dobbed him in to media.

A Toyota Hiace van, emblazoned with Clark's face, was snapped parked near Signal Hill Lookout earlier on Thursday.

"As Health Minister I try to model healthy behaviour and this afternoon I decided to fit in a bike ride between video-conference meetings. This was my only chance to get out for some exercise in daylight hours," he said at the time.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly advised locked down Kiwis to stay local - and if they want to exercise to do so near their home.

- additional reporting ODT Online