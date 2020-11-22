Nine new Covid cases all in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, all in recent returnees in managed isolation. There are no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health gave details of the cases in a statement this afternoon. Of these recent returnees:

One person arrived from France on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from the Netherlands on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Dubai on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from the United States on November 19 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in quarantine in Christchurch.

One person arrived from the United Kingdom on November 14 and tested positive following routine surveillance at around day 7. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two people, who were travelling separately, arrived on the same flight from Bangladesh on November 10 and tested positive at around day 12. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Spain on November 16 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Italy on November 16 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in quarantine in Christchurch.

The ministry said the varied origins of these cases is "a clear reminder that as Covid-19 continues to batter countries and jurisdictions around the globe".

"Mandatory isolation and testing will continue to be of critical importance as high numbers of New Zealanders return home before the holiday period."

The Ministry thanked all staff at the managed isolation and quarantine facilities for their efforts in keeping New Zealand safe.

Genome sequencing of Case F reported on Saturday has confirmed a direct link to the November quarantine cluster. Case F has been isolating since November 7 as a close contact of Case B.

There is one additional recovered case, meaning there are 50 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. The total number of confirmed cases is now 1672.

Yesterday laboratories processed 6504 tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,230,901.

"This continued strong level of testing as well as the prompt identification, tracing, testing and isolation of close contacts provides continued reassurance that this [November] cluster is contained at this stage", the ministry said.