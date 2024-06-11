State highway reopens after overnight snow

Crews were out early clearing snow from the Milford Road. Photo: Milford Road/NZTA

A major highway in Southland has reopened after overnight snow, while road users are warned to watch out for black ice on the Crown Range and Central Otago roads.

MetService yesterday advised that up to 10cm of snow was forecast for the Milford Road (State Highway 94) and it was closed overnight.

A spokesman for Milford Road/NZTA said this morning 5cm of snow had fallen around the Homer Tunnel, but ice was affecting other parts of the road too.

Photo: Milford Road/NZTA

Clearing work got under way early on and the road from East Gate to (Hollyford) to The Chasm reopened about 8.30am.

Snow showers should clear from midday and road users should drive with care as the highway would be icy and gritted.

Further north, black ice has been reported on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, this morning after light snow overnight, which has been cleared.

However, chains should be carried if crossing the range today.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said a vehicle was blocking one lane on the Wānaka side of the summit and crews were working hard to have it moved.

The summit of the Crown Range just after 8am today. Photo: MetService

The roads in the Wakatipu Basin and the Upper Clutha were wet from overnight rain, and with chilly temperatures it was possible ice could form in shady spots around daybreak.

There were also reports of very slippery roads around Arthurs Point and Arrowtown and extreme care was needed.

Road users should allow extra time for the journey, double following distances and take care on bridges and shady spots.

Black ice and snow in Central

In Central Otago, snow has frozen to roads in the Naseby area and extreme care was needed.

The Danseys Pass Road was restricted to 4WD vehicles from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel due to morning snow.

There were reports of black ice on roads including Alexandra, Manuherikia and the Ida Valley.

Trucks were out gritting trouble areas from early this morning.

- ODT Online