Thursday, 8 October 2020

Warm welcome for Judith Collins down south

    National leader Judith Collins' visit to Dunedin is under way and she will be spending a lot of her time in the Taieri electorate, which the party has hopes of winning.

    Her visit to Dunedin - her first of the election campaign - started at Mosgiel company O'Brien Group, a manufacturer of customised benchtops, partitions and panelling.

    She received a warm welcome during the short visit and has been taking questions from staff around farming, immigration and KiwiBuild.

    But her comments were hard to hear over the sound of machinery.

    Judith Collins talks to staff at O'Brien Group in Mosgiel. Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Owner Peter O'Brien told Ms Collins the company was doing well now, but was concerned things could take a turn for the worse next year if immigration rules were not relaxed.

    She has Taieri candidate Liam Kernaghan at her side.

    Two of her three engagements during the visit are in Mosgiel.

    Her next engagement is a speech  to the the Otago Chamber of Commerce.

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

