Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Paceman back in Canterbury squad for first time since cancer diagnosis

    Andrew Hazeldine during a Ford Trophy match in February, 2020. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
    The Canterbury squad to take on Auckland in the Plunket Shield on Thursday has been named.

    Andrew Hazeldine has been included in his first match day squad since his cancer diagnosis in September 2020.

    The left-arm fast bowler comes into the side after a lengthy time away recovering from cancer and nursing a few injuries that have kept him side-lined so far this season.

    Canterbury will travel to Auckland for the four-day match, which is due to start at Kennards Hire Community Oval at 10.30am tomorrow.

    Cam Fletcher has returned from Black Caps duty and will take the gloves for Canterbury.

    Left-arm unorthodox spinner Blake Coburn may appear in his first Plunket Shield match since March 2018 after an impressive few months plying his trade for Canterbury Country.

    Canterbury have also named two potential first class debutants - Zak Foulkes and Mitch Hay.

    Mitch Hay remains the incumbent for Cam Fletcher, taking the gloves for him during his spell away with the national side.

    Zak Foulkes is showing potential and has impressed the coaching staff with his versatility with bat and ball.

    • Watch the game live here.

    FULL SQUAD:
    Cole McConchie (C)
    Jack Boyle
    Leo Carter
    Blake Coburn
    Cam Fletcher (WK)
    Zak Foulkes*
    Andrew Hazeldine
    Mitch Hay*
    Ken McClure
    Fraser Sheat
    Henry Shipley
    Theo van Woerkom
    Will Williams

    *Potential first-class debut.

    Chad Bowes, Edward Nuttall, Will O'Rourke and Sean Davey were not available for selection.

     

