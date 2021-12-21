Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Trots at Mot: Big day planned at family-friendly race meeting on Banks Peninsula

    Motukarara Raceway Photo: Banks Peninsula Trotting / Facebook
    The traditional harness racing meeting at Motukarara will go ahead under the Covid 'traffic light system' on December 29.

    "We just require everyone 12 years 3 months old or over to be fully vaccinated," said Banks Peninsula Trotting Club president Cam Bray.

    He said the 'Trots at Mot' will have all the features Cantabrians and holidaymakers have come to expect from a summer day at the races.

    "It’ll be a top day at the races as only country harness racing can provide,” said Bray.

    "As always at the Mot, the horses will be there in good numbers so competitive racing is assured on the big grass track.

    "Along with the racing there’ll be plenty of fun activities happening around the course."

    Bray said the kids’ favourites will also be back - including pony rides, a bouncy castle and the ever-popular vertical bungy.

    A new generation of harness drivers will also be able to show their skills when the Kids Karts are in action, and the track will also be the place for the sack races and other novelty events for the young ones.

    Gazebo site bookings are essential and can be made at www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/dec/the-trot-at-mot-2021.

    "There’ll be music and the usual selection of food and drink outlets," said Bray.

    "In operating under Covid restrictions, we remind all those planning to attend that proof of full vaccination is a requirement for everyone eligible to receive their shots, except with an MOH exemption.

    "We want people to come along, be safe and enjoy the day.

    "So we ask that everyone has their vaccination passport ready for inspection at the gate and is also prepared for scanning or signing in.

    "Social distancing is still a requirement and mask wearing is strongly encouraged, especially indoors."

     

     

