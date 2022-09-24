All Blacks make statement with dominant win

The All Blacks' forward pack dominated the Australians in an impressive display at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

In their final home test of the year, at their favoured fortress, the All Blacks delivered the statement they have craved to place an ironclad grip on the Rugby Championship title.

Erasing unwanted records the All Blacks can't do. They can, however, increasingly alter this season's narrative. This clinical performance, which sealed three successive wins, was a major step towards achieving that.

After three losses at home this season – twice to Ireland, and the first home defeat against Argentina in Christchurch – the All Blacks gave a sold-out Eden Park ample reason to celebrate by crushing the Wallabies with a familiar flex of dominance against the traditional foe.

Despite dropping two tests in this tournament, the All Blacks bonus point victory sets them up to add the Rugby Championship title to the Bledisloe and Freedom Cups already safely secured.

South Africa must now claim a bonus point win against Argentina in Durban overnight – and record a 39-point margin of victory – to prevent the All Blacks clinching the Rugby Championship title.

Aside from their dominant defence and continued show of strength from the forward pack - with two more tries coming from their vastly improved maul - Jordie Barrett's excellent performance from second five-eighth stood out for the All Blacks.

Others, such as Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Ethan de Groot will feature prominently in highlight reels but Barrett's strong carries and defence in midfield was a constant theme that must at least force All Blacks coach Ian Foster to ponder using him there more often. All night, Barrett did not put a foot wrong.

It was notable Foster left Barrett at No 12 until the 69th minute before shifting him to fullback and injecting Roger Tuivasa-Sheck when the contest was put to bed.

Unlike last week's second half malaise, where they blew an 18-point lead in Melbourne, there was no let up from the All Blacks.

This week, they put the foot on the throat.

Leading 17-0 after a first half largely blighted by stoppages from Irish referee Andrew Brace, the All Blacks went on with the job. And then some, scoring five tries by the finish.

That they conceded two tries – one on the last play – underpins the quality of their defensive work that had added starch after several sloppy efforts last week.

In the context of this turbulent year the All Blacks improved their overall record to 5-4 with four more away tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England to finish the campaign.

Will Jordan opened the scoring for the All Blacks after a series of early missed chances. Photo: Getty Images

After preserving their Eden Park fortress, where they last lost in 1994, they must kick on and deliver consistent improvements demanded from this team.

As for the Wallabies, their Auckland hoodoo remains after they maintained the trend of fronting one week, flopping the next.

A sold out Eden Park set the scene for a spiteful rematch after last week's captivating and controversial Bledisloe Cup classic at Marvel Stadium. The Wallabies embraced their boomerang formation to challenge the haka. Ioane and Caleb Clarke stood for some time at the finish to stare down the visitors.

Locals took glee in booing Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley whenever he stepped forward to take a penalty kick to touch following last week's controversial time wasting call.

Two first half yellow cards had the Wallabies on the backfoot. Jed Hollaway was marched for a tipping cleanout in tandem with Harry Wilson on Dalton Papali'i in the second minute. While the All Blacks dominated the seven-man Wallabies scrum, they didn't punish Hollaway's absence.

After an evenly-matched opening quarter Richie Mo'unga broke the deadlock with a successful penalty in the 20th minute. That seemed to release the shackles for the All Blacks.

Jordan struck not long after – a typical try made to look much easier than it was by skipping around Jordan Petaia. Ioane started breaking tackles for fun, though he should have passed to Jordan on one occasion.

Now with a roll on the All Blacks earned a penalty try that resulted in David Porecki being sent to the bin.

Marika Koroibete botched a chance to respond by stepping into touch but, otherwise, the All Blacks defence held firm.

The All Blacks, by contrast, regularly broke the Wallabies, particularly on the counter attack where Beauden Barrett and Jordan were highly influential.

That theme largely continued through the second half where the All Blacks were relentless with their onslaught.

All Blacks 40 (Will Jordan, Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho tries, penalty try; Richie Mo'unga 2 cons, 3 pens)

Wallabies 14 (Folau Fainga'a, Jordan Petaia tries, Bernard Foley con, Reece Hodge con)

Halftime: 17-0