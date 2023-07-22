Swiss prevail as Dunedin laps up World Cup spirit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Fifa Women’s World Cup started in the city last night with the match between Switzerland and Philippines at Dunedin Stadium, which the Swiss won 2-0.
A rambunctious crowd of 13,711 fans showed their support, cheering on their teams with an arrangement of chants, stamping, flags, signs and poi being swung to celebrate.
Some were dolled up in red, white and blue, with soft toy monkeys hanging from them, while a man with bright red boxing gloves — mirroring Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao — received a roar from the crowd.
One group of friends and family had travelled to New Zealand especially to support their home team.
Miguel Ramos said it was already a win to be attending the game, with his team having "basically come from nowhere".
Swiss fans alike were decked out in red and white to celebrate their team, with sparkly hats, flags and the sound of bells ringing out. Even fans from Uruguay came along with signs to show their support.
Bruno Eberle was "absolutely over the moon" to witness the game, having travelled from Auckland to Dunedin to support his home team, Switzerland.
There was an added buzz to the occasion following the Football Ferns’ historic 1-0 win against Norway on Thursday, with the Philippines and Switzerland in their pool.
By Kayla Hodge