Swiss prevail as Dunedin laps up World Cup spirit

Switzerland and Philippines players, match officials and child supporters count down to the opening Fifa Women's Cup clash at Dunedin Stadium yesterday. Photo: Craig Baxter

From Manny Pacquiao lookalikes to cow bells ringing out, football frenzy has hit Dunedin.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup started in the city last night with the match between Switzerland and Philippines at Dunedin Stadium, which the Swiss won 2-0.

A rambunctious crowd of 13,711 fans showed their support, cheering on their teams with an arrangement of chants, stamping, flags, signs and poi being swung to celebrate.

Philippines fans Marian Nipal (left) and Princess Arenas show their support in the Octagon before the Fifa Women’s World Cup game between Philippines and Switzerland last night. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Filipino fans were loud in supporting their country’s first World Cup appearance, with the "Filipino" chant roaring.

Some were dolled up in red, white and blue, with soft toy monkeys hanging from them, while a man with bright red boxing gloves — mirroring Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao — received a roar from the crowd.

One group of friends and family had travelled to New Zealand especially to support their home team.

Miguel Ramos said it was already a win to be attending the game, with his team having "basically come from nowhere".

Excited Swiss fans (clockwise from front left) Liz Eberle, of Auckland, Beat Gasser, of Napier, Bruno Eberle, of Auckland, and Holly Perry, of Dunedin, gather in the Octagon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"It’s a big achievement."

Swiss fans alike were decked out in red and white to celebrate their team, with sparkly hats, flags and the sound of bells ringing out. Even fans from Uruguay came along with signs to show their support.

Bruno Eberle was "absolutely over the moon" to witness the game, having travelled from Auckland to Dunedin to support his home team, Switzerland.

There was an added buzz to the occasion following the Football Ferns’ historic 1-0 win against Norway on Thursday, with the Philippines and Switzerland in their pool.

By Kayla Hodge