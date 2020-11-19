$1000 given for Brighton Christmas event

An annual Christmas event in Brighton next month has been given $1000 funding from the Saddle Hill Community Board.

Another $500 has been ring-fenced from the board to give to the same event next year.

Christmas on the Domain organiser Justine Weatherall asked the board for $1000 of the $2500 cost to hold the community event at Brighton Domain — which features Christmas entertainment and the Green Island Lions food truck — on December 18.

Due to conflicts of interest, board chairman Scott Weatherall and member Leanne Stenhouse stood aside from decision-making on the funding application.

Board deputy chairman Paul Weir moved the board give the $1000.

Everyone voted in favour of the motion.

Board member Keith McFadyen moved the board give $500 for the same event next year.

If the event organisers wanted more money they could lodge a funding application, he said.

The motion was passed.