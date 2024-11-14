Abba songs with an orchestral twist

Christchurch-based music director Tom Rainey will conduct the ‘‘DSO Plays Abba’’ this Saturday at Dunedin Town Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The memorable music of pop superstars Abba will be given an orchestral twist, as local singers and a team of multi-instrumentalists joins force with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra in concert this Saturday night at Dunedin Town Hall.

At the helm of the ‘‘DSO Plays Abba’’ concert will be Christchurch-based arranger-orchestrator and music director Tom Rainey, who will conduct a performance packed with Abba hits, including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, SOS, Dancing Queen, Fernando, Thank You for the Music, and Money, Money, Money.

Stepping up to belt out the hits will be singers Emily Kerr-Bell, Sophie Whibley, Arlie McCormick, Ben Hayward and Jarrod Shirtcliffe, and multi-talented instrumentalists Andy Lynch, Michael Grant, and David Harrison will add guitar, bass and keyboard to the orchestral sound.

Rainey has spent months orchestrating Abba’s beloved hits for orchestra, focusing on preserving their original charm while giving them a symphonic twist.

‘‘In arranging Abba for orchestra, I have endeavoured to keep the songs as faithful to the originals as possible,’’ Rainey said.

‘‘The music of Abba fits so well for orchestra — their tracks are richly textured and suit the orchestral palette beautifully.’’

Having previously adapted popular music by artists like The Beatles and the Bee Gees, Rainey said Abba’s sound felt surprisingly natural for an orchestral setting.

‘‘The available sounds of brass, woodwind, string, and percussion fit very naturally with so much of the music,’’ he said.

Strawberry Sound will provide expert support, ensuring the balance between orchestra, singers, and rhythm section is seamless for the live audience.

The ‘‘DSO Plays Abba’’ concert will include an audience dress-up competition, where people are invited to wear their best Abba-inspired outfit. The best outfit will win two tickets to the orchestra’s next pops concert in 2025.