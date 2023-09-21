Accomplished, entertaining, often laugh-out-loud experience

Brenda Harwood

The fun starts well before the play, with warm 1950s-style greetings from the cast, helping to build anticipation for a special quiche breakfast and meeting, in The Globe’s production of comedy 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.

And a "special" meeting it is, as the annual quiche breakfast of the egg-loving Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein descends into chaos after a nuclear attack traps us all in a community hall, and the secrets start to come out.

Suspension of disbelief is definitely a requirement for audiences of Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood’s popular play, but it’s all good at The Globe as director Rosemary Manjunath and a high-energy cast joyfully bring the quirks of this often hilarious tale to life.

Working smoothly together as an ensemble are actors Mel McCosh, Sheena Townsed, Louisa Stabenow, Jess Keogh, and Annise Boothroyd, as the society’s officers, determined to take charge — and to rescue those quiches.

Alongside some very good performances, the 1950s feel of the piece is enhanced through excellent costumes and a fabulous transformation of the Globe Theatre into a pastel-coloured community hall.

All in all, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is an accomplished, entertaining, and often laugh-out-loud theatre experience.

The play continues at The Globe Theatre until Saturday.