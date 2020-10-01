Thursday, 1 October 2020

All profits going to community

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust executive officer Andy Doncaster and Mosgiel Food Bank co-ordinator...
    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust executive officer Andy Doncaster and Mosgiel Food Bank co-ordinator Michelle Kerr relax on the bank counter last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    The profit from a Mosgiel op shop is funding community projects including the local food bank.

    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust executive officer Andy Doncaster said the annual profit from Shop ’n Taieri was given to the community.

    The trust — which was given the op shop about two years ago — gave $6000 to the community this financial year.

    Youth East Taieri was given $1500 for the youth group to hold its Community Carnival in Mosgiel on October 30.

    Mosgiel group Iconz — "the new version of the boys’ brigade" — was given $1500.

    About $2500 was given in hardship grants.

    About $500 was given to the Mosgiel Food Bank.

    Bank co-ordinator Michelle Kerr said the money would be used to buy food.

    Demand for food parcels increased during lockdown but now was about the same as this time last year, Mrs Kerr said.

    As the Government’s wage subsidy had recently finished she expected demand to rise again.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter