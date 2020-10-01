All profits going to community

Saddle Hill Foundation Trust executive officer Andy Doncaster and Mosgiel Food Bank co-ordinator Michelle Kerr relax on the bank counter last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The profit from a Mosgiel op shop is funding community projects including the local food bank.

Saddle Hill Foundation Trust executive officer Andy Doncaster said the annual profit from Shop ’n Taieri was given to the community.

The trust — which was given the op shop about two years ago — gave $6000 to the community this financial year.

Youth East Taieri was given $1500 for the youth group to hold its Community Carnival in Mosgiel on October 30.

Mosgiel group Iconz — "the new version of the boys’ brigade" — was given $1500.

About $2500 was given in hardship grants.

About $500 was given to the Mosgiel Food Bank.

Bank co-ordinator Michelle Kerr said the money would be used to buy food.

Demand for food parcels increased during lockdown but now was about the same as this time last year, Mrs Kerr said.

As the Government’s wage subsidy had recently finished she expected demand to rise again.