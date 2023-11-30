App to aid in stock market investment

Giving free advice on the stock market in a fun way is the aim of Eva Maya Lloyd’s startup called Money Neko. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Eva Maya Lloyd wants to demystify and democratise stock market investment.

She has founded Money Neko as a free app that helps people learn how to sensibly invest for the long-term.

Money Neko derives its name from "maneki-neko" the iconic Japanese figurine known as the beckoning cat, regarded as a talisman for attracting prosperity and customers.

"I’m half Japanese, half Kiwi, so it is relevant to part of my background as well."

The underlying goal of Money Neko was to help people pursue their passions through financial freedom.

Miss Lloyd said sometimes people simply looked at stock prices rather than looking at the longer term prospects of a company.

"So they are looking very short term."

She hoped to provide simple lessons that people could learn in their own time to make better investment choices over a sustained period.

"The whole point of it is that you are trying to teach people how to read companies, not just a stock price indicator."

The app would not give investment advice, instead it would empower people to learn and understand how to make better choices when considering investing in companies.

"The main point of the app is that it will never provide subjective views on which company you should invest in, it will only provide objective facts about the company."

With a cheerful red and yellow design, and a cat logo designed by young pupil Christelle van Royen, the app had a focus on making learning fun.

The app used "gamification" to help increase the ability to learn and retain information.

"I think the reason why gamification works is because you are introducing and associating the dopamine, the reward element, with the behaviour."

By providing positive feedback when accomplishing a learning task, people were more likely to retain information and feel good about using the app.

Miss Lloyd aimed to personalise knowledge acquisition to fit each user.

After understanding some of the core concepts, there would be opportunities for deeper insights based on individual preference.

"There will be some extra credit knowledge that you get to decide on."