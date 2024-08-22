Art, poetry and satire

Poet David Eggleton has joined forces with local artist Alan Harold to produce a poetry and art book in association with National Poetry Day.

The limited edition publication, entitled Mundungus Samizdat, is published by the Earl of Seacliff Art Workshop in association with publisher Michael O’Leary.

It features satirical and political poems by Eggleton, accompanied by Harold’s drawings.

These poems take in the war in Ukraine, conflict in Gaza, the saga of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, Winston Peters and the coalition government, Elon Musk’s plans to colonise Mars, Donald Trump’s running for United States president again and more.

In conjunction with the launch of Mundungus Samizdat, there will be a poetry recital and musical performance by Eggleton and Wallis at Dunedin Community Gallery at 1pm on Saturday, August 24, the day after National Poetry Day.

Entry is by koha, and copies of Mundungus Samizdat will be for sale.

In conjunction with the release of the book, an exhibition of paintings and featured drawings from Mundungus Samizdat will run August 23-30 at the Dunedin Community Gallery.