Artist-led projects showcased in city

Photographer Chris Schmelz will showcase the unusual technique of developing images using coffee during his ‘‘Caffenol Cafe 1’’ project at RDC cafe next week. IMAGE: CHRIS SCHMELZ

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage "Off the Ground" initiative continues, with three very different artist-led projects being showcased in the city this month.

Launched by the brokerage late last year, and co-ordinated by local artist and project broker Charlotte Parallel, Off the Ground aims to fund collaborative art projects to enhance urban and natural spaces.

The funding is sourced through the government’s Covid Response grant scheme.

"Our goal is to breathe life (and joy) back into communities that were robbed of realising their project by the outbreak of Covid-19," Parallel said.

The latest recipients of Off the Ground funding include "Caffenol Cafe 1" by photographer Chris Schmelz; "The Commons" by sculptor Kate Fitzharris, and the "Basking" exhibition and workshops at Orokonui Ecosanctuary led by artist Madison Kelly.

CAFFENOL CAFE 1

In his "Caffenol Cafe 1" project, Chris Schmelz is collaborating with RDC Cafe, at 346 George St, to create an analogue photography project using coffee to develop film within a cafe environment.

From next Monday to Friday, April 12 to 16, between 9am and 2pm, Schmelz will invite people to have their portrait taken in the cafe.

They will then be able to watch as he develops the negatives on-site using "caffenol"— a special formula that includes RDC’s coffee blend.

Portraits will then be digitally printed and available to take away or remain in the cafe for the finale exhibition.

THE COMMONS

A sculpture created by Kate Fitzharris using on-site materials can be seen next to the Cherry Walk at Dunedin Botanic Garden, as part of her project ‘‘The Commons’’. IMAGE: KATE FITZHARRIS

In her project "The Commons", Kate Fitzharris has used materials from the Dunedin Botanic Garden, including clay, pine needles and sticks, to make and install a piece next to the Cherry Walk in the upper garden.

"The Commons" aims to remind the viewer that wild public places can be as intimate and homely as our domestic spaces.

It alludes to seeking out what we hold in common as people, and what we find around us, so we can have a more connected world view.

Fitzharris’ piece remains on display in the garden, and she will give a public artist’s talk about the process on Sunday, April 18, at 11am.

BASKING

Artist and Orokonui Ecosanctuary guide Madison Kelly (Kai Tahu) has created a multi-faceted project, entitled ‘‘Basking’’, based around mokomoko-lizards. IMAGE: MADISON KELLY

Artist and Orokonui Ecosanctuary guide Madison Kelly’s (Kai Tahu) project "Basking" includes an exhibition, a hui, and drawing workshops — all based around mokomoko (lizards).

"Basking" welcomes communities to learn about local mokomoko, make their own habitat tiles, and develop long-term, lizard-friendly habitats in their gardens.

An example of a habitat tile created by Madison Kelly, as part of her ‘‘Basking’’ project. IMAGE: MADISON KELLY

The "Basking" exhibition hub, at 17 George St, will be open to the public from April 13 to 16, and 20 to 26, 10am to 3pm.

"Basking" drawing workshops will be held at Orokonui Ecosanctuary-Te Korowai o Mihiwaka on April 17 and 24, at 10am and 1pm. These are suitable for people with any level of drawing experience. Bookings essential.

A "Basking" hui will be held on April 26, in the Fred Hollows meeting room, North East Valley Normal School, from noon.