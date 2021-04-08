Artist-led projects showcased in city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Launched by the brokerage late last year, and co-ordinated by local artist and project broker Charlotte Parallel, Off the Ground aims to fund collaborative art projects to enhance urban and natural spaces.
The funding is sourced through the government’s Covid Response grant scheme.
"Our goal is to breathe life (and joy) back into communities that were robbed of realising their project by the outbreak of Covid-19," Parallel said.
The latest recipients of Off the Ground funding include "Caffenol Cafe 1" by photographer Chris Schmelz; "The Commons" by sculptor Kate Fitzharris, and the "Basking" exhibition and workshops at Orokonui Ecosanctuary led by artist Madison Kelly.
CAFFENOL CAFE 1
In his "Caffenol Cafe 1" project, Chris Schmelz is collaborating with RDC Cafe, at 346 George St, to create an analogue photography project using coffee to develop film within a cafe environment.
From next Monday to Friday, April 12 to 16, between 9am and 2pm, Schmelz will invite people to have their portrait taken in the cafe.
They will then be able to watch as he develops the negatives on-site using "caffenol"— a special formula that includes RDC’s coffee blend.
Portraits will then be digitally printed and available to take away or remain in the cafe for the finale exhibition.
THE COMMONS
"The Commons" aims to remind the viewer that wild public places can be as intimate and homely as our domestic spaces.
It alludes to seeking out what we hold in common as people, and what we find around us, so we can have a more connected world view.
Fitzharris’ piece remains on display in the garden, and she will give a public artist’s talk about the process on Sunday, April 18, at 11am.
BASKING
"Basking" welcomes communities to learn about local mokomoko, make their own habitat tiles, and develop long-term, lizard-friendly habitats in their gardens.
"Basking" drawing workshops will be held at Orokonui Ecosanctuary-Te Korowai o Mihiwaka on April 17 and 24, at 10am and 1pm. These are suitable for people with any level of drawing experience. Bookings essential.
A "Basking" hui will be held on April 26, in the Fred Hollows meeting room, North East Valley Normal School, from noon.