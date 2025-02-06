Artist to offer lessons in own style

Artist Andrew McCulloch is planning to run art classes from Raven’s Lectory in George St. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A Dunedin artist who enjoys the otherworldly imagination of science fiction and fantasy aims to help others pick up a paintbrush.

Andrew McCulloch, an accomplished artist who mostly works in a dramatic and imaginative style, is launching McCulloch Art Education as an accessible series of art lessons.

"I’m thinking six people a class, and then start with running one a week and then move to two a week."

His plan is to offer a Tuesday night session and a session on Saturday.

These are anticipated to be life drawing sessions or oil painting workshops.

He plans it to be relatively affordable and an alternative to university-style education.

He aims to help people at all levels of experience understand how to create in his fantasy style.

McCulloch’s background in film, design and animation at Wellington’s Victoria University has meant that his work often exhibits a "cinematic quality".

"Because a lot of my teachers were people that had worked in film.

"One of my lecturers was head of lighting at Weta Digital."

One aspect of this style of art was its use of high contrast.

"You see that a lot in cinema, you see really bright whites and really dark blacks."

He was influenced by the art of fantasy and science fiction illustrators such as Boris Vallejo and Frank Frazetta.

McCulloch sees it as interpreting reality through a filter of design.

"So you can create an image that is more appealing."

For example, he often created heroic images of people with "hyperreal" muscles, he said.

The lessons will be at the George St bookshop and gallery called Raven’s Lectory, where McCulloch is the featured artist.

Owner Blake Phillipson said McCulloch’s style was a perfect match for the fantasy-themed books, games and art in his store.

"I wasn’t open for too long before Andrew actually approached me and as soon as he showed me his stuff I was like ‘yes, this is a perfect match’ because I love all the fantasy stuff."

McCulloch will be running a stall at the George Street Market on Saturday.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz