Artistic swimming on show

Finding a common bond in the water are artistic swimmers (from left) Daisy Sellier, Hannah Shatford, Sasha Luke-Tychinskaya, 13, and Emma Horan, 11. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The perfect poise and synchronised spin of artistic swimming was on display at Moana Pool during a have-a-go day organised by Aquagold Artistic Swimming on Saturday.

Daisy Sellier and Hannah Shatford showcased the elegance, co-ordination, and athleticism required to perform the hybrid form of swimming, dance, and gymnastics.

The pair performed a duet to music, highlighting the skills that led them to represent New Zealand internationally at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in June 2022.

The pair were looking forward to seeing artistic swimming duo Eva Morris and Nina Brown represent New Zealand at the Olympic Games in Paris on August 10 and 11.

Morris and Brown are the first artistic swimmers to represent New Zealand since sisters Lisa and Nina Daniels at Beijing 2008, and the third pair to compete in artistic swimming at an Olympic level, the first being sisters Katie and Lynette Sadleir, who competed at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Aquagold Artistic Swimming coach Onevai Pita said having Sellier and Shatford perform at Moana Pool was a chance to provide some inspiration for her two young club members Emma Horan and Sasha Luke-Tychinskaya, as well as hopefully inspire other swimmers to try out the sport.

She had been working hard to re-engage young people in the sport as the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic had reduced numbers at the club and it was still working to increase its membership.

The club meets at Moana Pool on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Those interested in finding out more about the club can email artswimaquagold@gmail.com or phyllesplin@gmail.com.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz