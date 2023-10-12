Award-winning play returning to Dunedin

Multi-award-winning play Gaslight Me returns to the Dunedin stage next week.

Merging theatre and comedy, Gaslight Me takes audiences on a rollercoaster of contemplation, exposing the inner workings of relationships with truth and ex-partners.

Gaslight Me is an original creation by two queer theatre practitioners, performer Marea Colombo and director Bronwyn Wallace, from Ōtepoti Dunedin.

They wrote and devised the hour-long work for New Zealand Fringe Festival audiences in 2022. After two sellout seasons in Dunedin, and two tour seasons, the pair are heading to Adelaide Fringe in 2024.

"Adelaide Fringe is the largest arts festival in the southern hemisphere. There couldn’t be a better place to start," Wallace said.

They are preparing for a fundraising season of Gaslight Me at Te Whare o Rukutia, in Princes St, next Thursday and Friday, October 19 and 20. Tickets are available from rukutia.nz and include koha options. All performances are "relaxed performances" and the show on October 20 will include a "touch tour" at 6.30pm.