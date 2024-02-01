Awards finalists announced

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The awards, which have been disrupted in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic, will acknowledge outstanding achievement in Dunedin theatre in 2022 and 2023.
Founded in 2010, the awards are presented by collective members Barbara Frame, Terry MacTavish, Helen Watson White and Brenda Harwood.
The aim is to acknowledge the contribution of performers, directors, writers, designers and creatives to the performing arts sector, locally and nationally.
The awards will be held on Monday, February 12, at Hanover Hall.
Doors open at 5.30pm and the ceremony starts at 6pm. Entry is free, koha appreciated.
The event is supported by a Dunedin City Council Community Events grant.
THE 12TH DUNEDIN THEATRE AWARDS— LIST OF FINALISTS FROM 2022-23
Outstanding Performance: Female role
Clare Adams — Mary in Saved
Sarah Barham — Lyubov in The Cherry Orchard
Kimberly Buchan — Moon in The Real Inspector Hound
Marama Grant — Fortune in The World’s First Lovers
Anna Leese — Katherine Baillie in The Strangest of Angels
Barbara Power — Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Outstanding Performance: Male role
Simon Anderson — Len in Saved
Cheyne Jenkinson — Lopakhin in The Cherry Orchard
Will Larkins — Melchior in Spring Awakening
Craig Storey — Jaques in As You Like It
Nick Tipa — Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Phil Grieve — Falstaff in Magic in the Air (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)
Outstanding Performance: Duo/Ensemble
Nicole Jenkins & Jordan Wichman — Ben and Matt in Matt & Ben
Cast of Out at Sea
Daniel McClymont, Emanuel Nolden, Cullan Rolton, Conor Hill, Thomas Downing — young ruffians in Saved
Cast of Spring Awakening
Cast of The Pink Hammer
Outstanding Director:
Blaise Barham — Out at Sea, The Bear
Brent Caldwell — The Real Inspector Hound
Thomas Makinson — As You Like It
Chris Manley — Noel Coward plays at Olveston
Andrew McKenzie — Saved
Kim Morgan — A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Spring Awakening
Outstanding Set, Design and Technology:
Peter King and Rochelle Brophy — Set and aerial design, The Cherry Orchard
Rachel Marlow and Bradley Gledhill — Production design, The Strangest of Angels
Rosemary Majunath — Set, Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche
Matthew Morgan — Technical design, scenery and props; Jordan Wichman — lighting design and operator, Spring Awakening
Marty Roberts — Lighting and set design, Dark Radio
Sofie Welvaert — Set, Lamb to the Slaughter
Outstanding Costumes:
Amber Bridgman — The World’s First Lovers
Cast — As You Like It
Charmian Smith — The Mansfield Trilogy
Christine and Shannon Colbert — The Real Inspector Hound
Sofie Welvaert — Midsummer Night’s Dream , Magic in the Air (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)
Outstanding Script/Narrative/Libretto:
Marea Colombo — Gaslight Me
Richard Huber — Wonderful
Georgia Jamieson Emms, Anna Leese, and Kenneth Young — The Strangest of Angels
Jessica Latton and Otepoti Theatre Lab — The World’s First Lovers
Stuart Young and Blaise Barham —Translation and adaptation of Chekhov’s The Bear
Outstanding Touring Production:
The King of Taking
Love, Mum
The Sensemaker
Title and Deed
Winding Up
Olive Copperbottom
Emerging Artist:
Tobias Devereux
Penelope Hare
Tabitha Littlejohn
Meko Ng
Maegan Stedman-Ashford
Production of the Year(s):
A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare
Out at Sea — SBZ Productions
Saved — Plan D Productions
Spring Awakening — Pop Up Productions
The Real Inspector Hound — Dunedin Repertory Society
The Strangest of Angels — NZ Opera
The World’s First Lovers — Prospect Park Productions
Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre:
Awards announced on the night