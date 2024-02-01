Thursday, 1 February 2024

Awards finalists announced

    Alister McDonald accepts his special award for Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre from...
    Alister McDonald accepts his special award for Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre from the late Louise Petherbridge at the 11th Dunedin Theatre Awards in 2021. PHOTO: STAR FILES
    The Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective has announced the finalists for this month’s 12th Dunedin Theatre Awards.

    The awards, which have been disrupted in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic, will acknowledge outstanding achievement in Dunedin theatre in 2022 and 2023.

    Founded in 2010, the awards are presented by collective members Barbara Frame, Terry MacTavish, Helen Watson White and Brenda Harwood.

    The aim is to acknowledge the contribution of performers, directors, writers, designers and creatives to the performing arts sector, locally and nationally.

    The awards will be held on Monday, February 12, at Hanover Hall.

    Doors open at 5.30pm and the ceremony starts at 6pm. Entry is free, koha appreciated.

    The event is supported by a Dunedin City Council Community Events grant.

     

    THE 12TH DUNEDIN THEATRE AWARDS— LIST OF FINALISTS FROM 2022-23

    Outstanding Performance: Female role

    Clare Adams — Mary in Saved

    Sarah Barham — Lyubov in The Cherry Orchard

    Kimberly Buchan — Moon in The Real Inspector Hound

    Marama Grant — Fortune in The World’s First Lovers

    Anna Leese — Katherine Baillie in The Strangest of Angels

    Barbara Power — Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

     

    Outstanding Performance: Male role

    Simon Anderson — Len in Saved

    Cheyne Jenkinson — Lopakhin in The Cherry Orchard

    Will Larkins — Melchior in Spring Awakening

    Craig Storey — Jaques in As You Like It

    Nick Tipa — Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    Phil Grieve — Falstaff in Magic in the Air (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)

     

    Outstanding Performance: Duo/Ensemble

    Nicole Jenkins & Jordan Wichman — Ben and Matt in Matt & Ben

    Cast of Out at Sea

    Daniel McClymont, Emanuel Nolden, Cullan Rolton, Conor Hill, Thomas Downing — young ruffians in Saved

    Cast of Spring Awakening

    Cast of The Pink Hammer

     

    Outstanding Director:

    Blaise Barham — Out at Sea, The Bear

    Brent Caldwell — The Real Inspector Hound

    Thomas Makinson — As You Like It

    Chris Manley — Noel Coward plays at Olveston

    Andrew McKenzie — Saved

    Kim Morgan — A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Spring Awakening

     

    Outstanding Set, Design and Technology:

    Peter King and Rochelle Brophy — Set and aerial design, The Cherry Orchard

    Rachel Marlow and Bradley Gledhill — Production design, The Strangest of Angels

    Rosemary Majunath — Set, Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche

    Matthew Morgan — Technical design, scenery and props; Jordan Wichman — lighting design and operator, Spring Awakening

    Marty Roberts — Lighting and set design, Dark Radio

    Sofie Welvaert — Set, Lamb to the Slaughter

     

    Outstanding Costumes:

    Amber Bridgman — The World’s First Lovers

    Cast — As You Like It

    Charmian Smith — The Mansfield Trilogy

    Christine and Shannon Colbert — The Real Inspector Hound

    Sofie Welvaert — Midsummer Night’s Dream , Magic in the Air (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)

     

    Outstanding Script/Narrative/Libretto:

    Marea Colombo — Gaslight Me

    Richard Huber — Wonderful

    Georgia Jamieson Emms, Anna Leese, and Kenneth Young — The Strangest of Angels

    Jessica Latton and Otepoti Theatre Lab — The World’s First Lovers

    Stuart Young and Blaise Barham —Translation and adaptation of Chekhov’s The Bear

     

    Outstanding Touring Production:

    The King of Taking

    Love, Mum

    The Sensemaker

    Title and Deed

    Winding Up

    Olive Copperbottom

     

    Emerging Artist:

    Tobias Devereux

    Penelope Hare

    Tabitha Littlejohn

    Meko Ng

    Maegan Stedman-Ashford

     

    Production of the Year(s):

    A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare

    Out at Sea — SBZ Productions

    Saved — Plan D Productions

    Spring Awakening — Pop Up Productions

    The Real Inspector Hound — Dunedin Repertory Society

    The Strangest of Angels — NZ Opera

    The World’s First Lovers — Prospect Park Productions

     

    Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre:

    Awards announced on the night

