Bike run for heart kids

Bikers Rights Organisation of New Zealand Otago president John Russell (left) and vice-president Richard Leckie are set for the Heart Kids Otago Charity Run on Saturday. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A pack of big-hearted motorcyclists will head off from Dunedin on Saturday.

Bikers Rights Organisation of New Zealand Otago president John Russell, of Andersons Bay, said the club’s annual charity run raises funds for Heart Kids Otago — a charity providing lifelong support to people living with congenital heart defects and childhood heart disease.

"This is a worthwhile cause — everybody knows of someone with a Heart Kid."

The riders will leave from the clubrooms in Clark St in central Dunedin at 9.30am.

The pack planned to ride to Gore, stop in Tapanui for lunch, meet in Waihola and then head back to the clubrooms for raffles and afternoon tea.

"We are hoping for a big turnout."

The run is open to the public and costs $25 to join.