Bonds of student life connect across cultures

Celebrating the bond among different ethnic cultures are (from left) Otago International Student Association co-presidents Ibuki Nishida and Irfaan Ariffin, and executive members Gabriella Keng, Keyu Chen, SingHang Tee, Nana Matsubara, Kavya Mokal and Kianna Kukreja. Photo: Simon Henderson

They have cultural connections to a vast range of countries from around the world.

But in Dunedin these differences are swept away at the University of Otago.

A recent gathering showed no matter your background, the common bonds of student life enabled connection across cultures.

More than 50 students took part in an International Meet and Greet at the University Union’s Auahi Ora social space.

The event organised by the Otago International Student Association was abuzz with conversation as young people chatted and made new friends while taking part in games and enjoying pizza.

Otago International Student Association co-president Irfaan Ariffin said the association was open not only to students arriving from overseas, but also from other regions in New Zealand.

"We welcome students if they have an international background.

"Even people who come from Auckland and they come to Dunedin, they can feel homesick as well."

The aim of the association was to help people make connections, not only with other students, but also with local ethnic community organisations such as the Dunedin Multicultural Council.

"We also need to have a strong presence within the community."

