Boxing club to fight for the homeless

Two competitors taking part in a charity fight night are Rema Smith (left) and Asela Moataane. Photo: Jamal Steel

A one-of-a-kind charity fight night is set to bring boxing back to the Dunedin Town Hall.

Punch with Purpose, organised by Ōtepoti Boxing Club co-owner Chase Reihana-Hayley, will see amateur boxers from the club test their mettle against their counterparts from various parts of the South Island.

"Over the last couple of years we have been building our boxing club with young fighters, really putting an emphasis on building our amateur crew, which is ultimately helping change the lives of many."

Reihana-Hayley said the bouts were a chance to return to the days of 50 years ago when boxing matches at the Dunedin Town Hall were a big attraction.

"I’ve heard from local fighting legends it was once the boxing capital of New Zealand."

In a unique twist to the evening, about 30 individuals from corporate teams will step into the ring.

The participants have paid to partake in a 10-week training programme tailored specifically for this event.

This ensures they are prepared and ready to face off against one another.

"It gives people the opportunity to change their life around in 10 weeks."

Although participants were not guaranteed a match, Hayley has been working to ensure as many as possible can box, while also prioritising their safety.

"Over the 10 weeks, we are really pushing them to the limits to make sure that they are ready, and if they are ready, then I will do all I can to match them.

"If they are not, then they simply won’t get a fight."

The event is a fundraiser for the Dunedin Night Shelter.

"We believe that there is a strong gap for the homeless in Dunedin.

"There are a lot of people out there that are struggling, and for me I think it is important that if we raise money, we’d like to give it to a local charity."

Ōtepoti Boxing Club had been running for about three years and had already made a name for itself.

"We have got a couple of local champions in our boxing club."

Reihana-Hayley said his aim was to build boxing in Dunedin and showcase the positive benefits it had to offer young people.

"Because often our sport gets looked at as just a sport full of thugs but it actually provides awesome benefits for the health and wellbeing of our people."

- Punch with Purpose

Charity Fight Night

Saturday, November 18, 6pm

Dunedin Town Hall.

For tickets visit ticketmaster.co.nz and search for Punch with Purpose.

