Bringing Bowie to Portobello

Dr Ian Chapman’s Cosmic Jive Trio, (from left) Doug Wright, Dr Chapman, and Pania Simmonds, bring their "David Bowie and the Art of Being Different" tour home to Portobello tomorrow night. Photo: Supplied

The music and art of cultural figure David Bowie is explored and celebrated by Bowie specialists Dr Ian Chapman’s Cosmic Jive Trio in a hometown performance tomorrow night.

The trio, comprising Dr Chapman (vocals/percussion, Doug Wright (keys/vocals), and Pania Simmonds (bass/vocals), bring their "David Bowie and the Art of Being Different" show home to Portobello Coronation Hall.

The Portobello show follows on from a "wonderful" five-week 27-date national tour for Arts On Tour NZ, which took the trio to small and large towns across the country.

Dr Chapman said, along with performing some of Bowie’s best- loved music, the underlying premise of the show was to explore the power of the performing arts and its impact on mental health.

"Bowie used the arts to overcome a difficult family situation, and often said that being different was a good and empowering thing," Dr Chapman said.

These topics are explored in the show, which is a combination of a performance and a talk — with the emphasis on performance.

"It is aimed at the everyday fan, and features music from right across his career, although mostly from his highest impact period of the 1970s to post 2010.

"I will also talk about Bowie’s early life, the impact of his brother’s schizophrenia diagnosis and his realisation of how people who were different were treated.

Doors open at Portobello Coronation Hall tomorrow at 7pm, and the show starts at 7.30pm.

