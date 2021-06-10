Thursday, 10 June 2021

Call to perform

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Oar FM youth co-ordinator Arina Aizal is encouraging young people to let their voices be heard.

    The project is called Unique Otepoti 2021 and it offers five groups or individuals aged 12 to 20 the chance to be filmed for the Oar FM’s youth programming zone.

    Young creative performers will have the opportunity to express their cultural identity through an interview and performance.

    The performances will be recorded at Oar FM’s studio in Moray Place, and will be available to listen on the radio station as well as via podcasts and viewing online.

    Five young local performers were showcased in 2019 and the station was pleased to be offering the project again this year.

    Funding for the project was from NZ on Air and the Dunedin City Council Creative Communities Scheme.

    Visit bit.ly/uniqueotepoti or email youthzone@oar.org.nz for details.

