Chance to see Takitakitoa Wetland

Te Nukuroa O Matamata members (from left) Will Dawson, Teige Sherwood-O’Regan, Rory Luxton, Karen Mayhew, Zac Shepherd, Robyn Ashton and Otago Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon (right) gather at a planting day at Takitakitoa Wetland in July 2023. PHOTO: BRUCE QUIREY, OTAGO FISH & GAME

Years of work by Otago Fish & Game and countless volunteers to restore Takitakitoa Wetland will be highlighted during a public event to mark World Wetlands Day next Friday, February 2.

Otago Fish & Game will host a walking tour of Takitakitoa Wetland, showcasing the remarkable turnaround in landscape and biodiversity of the wetland, located 40 minutes’ drive south of Dunedin.

The visit will be in keeping with the theme of World Wetlands Day this year, which aims to highlight how all aspects of human wellbeing are tied to the health of the world’s wetlands.

Otago Fish & Game communications officer Bruce Quirey said Takitakitoa Wetland was an example of hunter-led conservation.

"Many hunters feel an affinity to wetlands as places to connect with nature and harvest wild kai to bring home to their families," he said.

The concept dated back to the earliest days of human settlement on the Taieri Plain, which once had a huge network of wetlands, stretching from Mosgiel to Lakes Waihola and Waipori.

Takitakitoa Wetland came into the hands of Otago Fish & Game in 1994, when the lower portion of the wetland (about 40ha) was gifted to the organisation by a local farming family. A further 70ha was obtained later through a land-swap deal with City Forests.

The restoration of the wetland, which was once an estuary, has been one of the largest wetland enhancement projects undertaken without funding help from any non-Fish & Game sources.

The restoration project was launched with a $50,000 grant from the Game Bird Habitat Trust, largely spent on constructing a 350m-long, 1m-high bund (embankment), about 400m from the Taieri River, which was completed in 2016. The bund has created about 30ha of shallow, open water — mostly about 50cm deep.

"This area of the wetland has allowed native plant species to flourish and created an excellent area ideal for dabbling ducks for nesting and brood-rearing, and an ideal hunting area for novice and junior duck hunters," Mr Quirey said.

The bund also ensures the area retains water in summer, allowing bird species to flourish.

Otago Fish & Game built five mai mais along the edges of the Takitakitoa Wetland, which are allocated to novice and junior duck-shooters during the annual game bird season, running from May to July.

"For the rest of the year, the wildlife – including many protected native species which have returned there since the valley was reflooded — are left undisturbed to thrive and prosper," he said.

Since the wetland was re-flooded, biodiversity has flourished in the area, including the return of eels and native fish species inanga. Fish ladders were installed at the bund gates to help inanga enter the wetland.

In addition, about 8000 native plants have been planted by volunteers and Fish & Game staff since 2016.

A survey of bird species in mid-2023 showed strongly increasing numbers of pukeko, mallard, grey teal, paradise shelduck, shoveller, harrier hawk, fernbird, piwakawaka (fantail), and more.

On either side of the valley, Takitakitoa Wetland is bordered by a pine forestry operation owned by City Forest Products. Trees were harvested on the eastern side of the wetland over the past year, transforming the surroundings and allowing in more light.

Takitakitoa Wetland is a regionally significant wetland under the Otago Regional Council’s water plan.

Fish & Game is the largest manager of wetlands in New Zealand behind the Department of Conservation.

Nationally, Fish & Game is running a ReWild campaign, which aims to get people reconnected with the wilderness, fishing and hunting, and valuing and protecting habitat.

Wetland walking tour

Otago Fish & Game Council will host a Takitakitoa Wetland walking tour on World Wetlands Day, February 2, at 6pm.

Directions: Takitakitoa Wetland is located 40 minutes’ drive south of Dunedin and is signposted from Henley Rd.

Travel south on Henley Rd, left on to Christies Gully Rd, right on to Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd, then right on to Takitakitoa Rd.

The event:

Walk to the lookout for short talk by Otago Fish & Game chief executive Ian Hadland about the wetland restoration project, then walk to the turnaround spotting flora and fauna. View an aquatic life display and hear a short talk on fish species by Otago Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon.

Total distance walked, about 2km over some uneven ground. Moderate fitness required.

If you wish, help plant some native plants.

For information, visit the website fishandgame.org.nz/otago/events, email otago@fishandgame.org.nz, or phone 477-9076.

