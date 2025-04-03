Choir keen for new members

The Dunedin Star Singers choir are looking for new members to join their friendly singing group. Photo: supplied

The Dunedin Star Singers are looking to boost their numbers as they settle into another year of music and friendship.

Founded by music teacher and choral conductor Dulcie Gunn more than 25 years ago, the Dunedin Star Singers are now directed by Rosemary Tarbotton, who leads them in learning and performing a broad range of musical styles.

The choir is accompanied on piano by Michael Coull, and often welcomes soloists from the University of Otago performance programme.

President Jean Steel and committee member Anna Ashton said Ms Tarbotton was an excellent conductor, who encouraged the singers to have a go at everything from classical tunes to Gerswhin, Cole Porter, Mamma Mia and Sister Act.

The group has about 23 members at present, and would like another six to join them as they work towards a mid-year concert featuring songs from shows.

"It would be great to have about 30 singers, which is a nice, comfortable number as we usually sing in four parts," Mrs Steel said.

The choir usually performs two full concerts each year, and does occasional "sing-outs" at local museums, art galleries and rest-homes.

Along with being a choir that enjoyed singing, the Dunedin Star Singers also had a nice, social time, which added to the fun, Mrs Ashton said.

"We have a good range of ages and experience, and everyone just enjoys getting together to sing.

"Being part of a choir is definitely good for your brain and your mood — you always feel good after singing," she said.

The Dunedin Star Singers meet to rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7pm-9pm at Mornington Methodist Church, cnr Galloway and Whitby Sts. For more information, phone Raewyn on 027487-6443.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz