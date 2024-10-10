Choir prepared for year-end concert

The Southern Youth Choir (SYC) will perform choral works both ancient and new in its final concert of the year.

The concert, to be held on Saturday, 7.30pm, at St Paul’s Cathedral, will feature Faure’s beautiful Requiem.

Soloists for the Requiem will be SYC members Teddy Finney Waters and Kristen Roxburough, with Dunedin City organist David Burchell accompanying on the cathedral organ.

SYC director and conductor John Buchanan said the choir had grown over the past few years, in numbers and in the quality of its performances.

Choir members had decided to perform some of the smaller major works from the choral repertoire, starting last year with Vivaldi’s Gloria and Faure’s Requiem that year, he said.

Saturday’s concert will also feature a world premiere performance of a composition by choir member Clara Satherley.

In addition, tenor and guitarist George Warren — who recently released an album — will perform one of his works with a backing group of choir members.

Soprano Rosie Auchinvole will perform as soloist in an aria from Brahms’ Requiem, accompanied by choir and organ.

The Southern Youth Choir Chamber Choir will also present Charles Villiers Stanford’s motet Justorum animae to mark the centenary of his death.

Some of the works performed on Saturday will be conducted by Rosie McAllister, with Sharon McLennan on piano.

Entry by cash sales at the door — adults $20, concession $15.

