Christmas shoeboxes in demand

Helping wrap Christmas shoeboxes for children living in hardship are (from left) Abby Kinnaird, 10, and sister Samantha, 12, Billie Davis, 9, and siblings Albert Sheed, 7, and sister Penny, 5. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The air was filled with the sounds of scissors, sticky tape and the rustling of wrapping paper at a recent volunteer event.

On Friday, the top floor of the Forsyth Barr building was filled with volunteers busy packing presents as part of the Christmas Shoebox Project.

The initiative, run by the Catalytic Foundation, enables children experiencing hardship to receive a Christmas gift no matter their circumstances.

Local co-ordinator Laura Ramsay said charities applied to the foundation for Christmas Shoeboxes for the children they supported.

The shoeboxes were sorted into age groups including 2-5, 6-9, 10-13 and 14 plus.

An assortment of age-appropriate items filled the boxes, including something to play with such as games and toys, something hygiene-related such as toothpaste or soap, something to read and something for school such as stationery.

The boxes were then wrapped in Christmas paper and provided to local social services for distribution to children across Otago.

Staff from Moore Markhams Otago helped at the event.

Meanwhile, a similar gift wrapping afternoon on Friday took place at Gallaway Cook Allan.

Ms Ramsay said this year, 739 boxes were requested by local charities.

It was the fifth year she had been involved in the initiative.

"And it is definitely the biggest."

Catalytic Foundation chief executive Teresa Moore said a survey conducted by the foundation of close to 260 charitable organisations showed 96% of charities had received an increase in demand for their services.

This year, the foundation had received requests for over 15,000 Christmas Shoeboxes for children throughout the country.

People can give towards the Christmas Shoebox Project by visiting christmasshoebox.org.nz

