City readies for influx of Seafarer entrants

Errol Nye tests out his moves at Port Chalmers Golf Club. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Dunedin is gearing up to welcome flying disc enthusiasts as they gather to compete at a new venue.

The Seafarer, a New Zealand Disc Golf national tournament sponsored by Westside Discs, is scheduled for January 27 and 28 at the Port Chalmers Golf Club.

Disc Golf Dunedin chairman and tournament director Errol Nye said the event was previously known as The Hyzlander, and took place at Waiora Scout Camp.

With Waiora Scout Camp unavailable for this edition, the decision was made to introduce a new event at the Port Chalmers Golf Club, which over the winter had successfully hosted a series of one-day disc golf tournaments.

With its varied terrain and mature trees it was a scenic and challenging course for disc golf, Nye said.

"Whereas the golfers love nice open fairways, we love playing in amongst the trees, because it is a lot more challenging.

"We take an awesome nine-hole golf course and turn it into an 18-hole disc golf course."

Nye said about 80 to 90 competitors were anticipated to take part in the tournament.

"Players from Christchurch, Queenstown and Invercargill and Waimate have already entered."

There would be a practice day on Friday January 26 before the two tournament days during the weekend.

All were welcome to visit the Port Chalmers Golf Club and watch the tournament, he said.

Nye said disc golf had been "exploding" in popularity as a sport, in particular since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Because it was one of those sports that you could actually still get out and play without, you know, socially distancing."

Over the last three years the club had doubled its numbers to 60, and there were many more people who participated at regular social games.

Nye said the club was encouraging young players to take part in the sport and it was organising a free secondary school term one league competition which would run between February 26 and April 8 at Chingford Park.

People could also come to the club’s Sunday afternoon social days at Chingford and Brockville Parks.

— For more details search Disc Golf Dunedin on social media.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz