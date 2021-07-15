Thursday, 15 July 2021

Club Enliven new face of care trust

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star

    At the handover of the Mosgiel Elderly Care Trust’s programme for older people are (from left)...
    At the handover of the Mosgiel Elderly Care Trust’s programme for older people are (from left) Presbyterian Support Otago CEO Joanne Rowe, Enliven Services director Maurice Burrowes, Mosgiel Elderly Care Trust chairman Kevin Dale and PSO director Mark Shirley.PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    Presbyterian Support Otago has taken over a Mosgiel programme for older people, launching it as Club Enliven Taieri.

    At the request of the Mosgiel Elderly Care Trust (MECT), PSO took the reins on July 1.

    Club Enliven is for over-65s who want to meet others, join in social activities and share a meal. The aim is to enrich the lives of members, plus help maintain mental and physical health.

    At a launch function on Monday, MECT chairman Kevin Dale said: ‘‘This is a momentous occasion.’’

    He spoke of the origins of the trust 38 years earlier and its move from offering a one-day-a-week service for the elderly to its present 3500 care days a year.

    Mr Dale described the process leading to the transfer to PSO, made largely because of the issue of ageing board members.

    ‘‘We reached the stage as a board that we could no longer run it with assurance of [ongoing] management. It was time to go,’’ he said.

    The board approached PSO to take over the programme and the physical assets, including a new 14-seater van. The Gordon Rd building was already owned by PSO and leased to the trust.

    ‘‘This is a vital service to all the people in the community,’’ PSO chief executive officer Joanne Rowe said.

    ‘‘And PSO is building on the great work of the trust.’’

    Enliven Services director Maurice Burrowes said: ‘‘We are delighted to launch Club Enliven Taieri, and also acknowledge its dedicated longstanding staff and volunteers.’’

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman Joy Davis praised the selfless involvement of trust volunteers over many years.

    ‘‘Families have been blessed having a bit of respite.’’

    The trust had handed PSO something ‘‘to nurture and treasure’’, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter