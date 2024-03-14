Club hosting string tournament

Belleknowes Golf Club is hosting an afternoon of 9-hole golf as a fundraiser as the club continues work at ensuring the club functions as well as possible following the challenges of building a new clubhouse after a fire destroyed the former building in June 2021.

Club member Phyll Esplin said the club is running a string tournament. Each golfer will be given a length of string, a measurement of which can be traded to move the ball the same distance without penalty. With just just 9 holes, the aim was to be strategic, she said.

Each golfer was asked to be sponsored to the value of $100 by a business of their choice. If possible they were encouraged to wear the sponsor’s colours.

The event is taking place this Sunday, March 17.

Tee-off is 1pm, followed by afternoon tea and prizegiving.

Email entries to phyllesplin@gmail.com or phone 027 696-0408