Community hub a boost for Brockville

Members of the community take a look through the Brockville Community Connect hub. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bringing the Brockville community together by providing a central meeting space and supporting local programmes and events is the aim of the newly opened Brockville Community Connect Hub.

The renovated former pub space at 275 Brockville Rd was officially opened on Saturday, when more than 150 locals took the opportunity to check out the space and view displays of planned workshops.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, councillor Mandy Mayhem, and Brockville Improvement & Amenities Society (BIAS) Charitable Trust chairman Hughan Gould, BIAS Trust treasurer Irene Harris, and Reverend Shari Roy all spoke to the gathered residents.

Ms Harris, the interim co-ordinator of the Brockville Community Hub, said the trust had been successful in gaining a $50,000 place-based funding grant from Dunedin City Council, along with an $80,000 grant from the Department of Internal Affairs to support its work and the development of the hub.

Ms Harris said the trust had been working hard "on the ground" in the Brockville community for the past three years, running events, supporting projects such as the setting up of four pataka kai community pantries in the area, and surveying residents about their wishes for the future.

"In terms of community support and access to services, one of the leading wishes of the community was the establishment of a Brockville community hub," she said.

Developing the hub at 275 Brockville Rd had been made much easier with the support of the building owner, Brockville Pharmacy manager Hasan Abdel-Rahman, who allowed the BIAS Trust to occupy the space rent-free while the renovations were done.

Long-standing Brockville resident Heather Gould cuts the ribbon on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The result is a light and airy space, with comfortable seating area, tables and chairs for meetings and group activities, and a kitchen.

"We have left the bar in place, so that we can use that space for a barista training course for our rangatahi — something that people have been keen for us to do," Ms Harris said.

The hub is available to local residents and groups for a broad variety of activities, including meetings, workshops, courses, and children’s play groups.

"We are keen to hear from local people who want to use the space, and will be happy to work with them on getting events and courses happening," she said.

Courses already considered include lawn mowing, knife sharpening, making jewellery and cooking.

The hub will host a foodbank run by local volunteers, in association with KiwiHarvest. It will also be a base for the organisation that helps to care for the local community garden and orchard.

The space will also be used by government organisations to help people gain access to services through Kainga Ora, the Ministry of Social Development, as well as health professionals.

Ms Harris said the hub would also advocate for amenities needed in the local community, including public toilets, rubbish bins, a basketball hoop and netball hoop, and more utilities.

Brockville Community Connect Hub interim co-ordinator Irene Harris is delighted that the newly renovated space at 275 Brockville Rd is open and ready to welcome the community. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

It maintains close connections with Brockville School, Te Kohanga Reo o Whakaari, Te Kaha Kids after school programme, Brockville Kindergarten, Little Sisters of the Poor, and Cornerstone Church.

It will also run its own events, including a community spring clean, Neighbours Day and Matariki celebrations.

"Working with all these organisations is all part of our role as a community support and a community connector," Ms Harris said.

While volunteers are still being sought, the Brockville Community Hub will essentially be staffed from 9am to 5pm on week days, as it continues to develop its programmes.

"Our aim is to really build a solid foundation in the coming months, through developing more programmes and providing community support," she said.

For more information, email office@brockvilleconnect.org.nz