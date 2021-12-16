Community market finds a new home

Celebrating a new location for the Blueskin Community Market at the Waitati Hall car park are volunteers (from left) Sinead McGivern with Nails, Mandy Mayhem-Bullock, Benj Sanford (9) and Abi Liddy with Tilly. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Members of the Blueskin Community Market are elated to have secured a new location at the Waitati Hall car park in Harvey St.

Co-ordinator Mandy Mayhem-Bullock said there would be a special Christmas market this Sunday

from 10am to 1pm to celebrate.

"Hopefully, we will have some food and music, free cups of tea and coffee."

The market "is for everyone" but, at present, organisers did have to ask people for their My Vaccine Pass to allow for an unlimited group size, she said.

The market had been operating outside Gallery On Blueskin in Harvey St for about eight years, but when the location was sold, a new site had to be found.

Ms Mayhem-Bullock said the market had been a little in limbo for some time so she was elated the Dunedin City Council had supported a long-term arrangement for the new site.

"The wonderful thing about using the hall is that it is our community complex, our hub, the natural place that we come to gather."

The kaupapa (collective vision) of the market was to ensure it was free for stallholders with just a small koha, so finding a low-cost site had been important.

The market would pay the council a nominal hourly fee for toilet cleaning and electricity.

Next year, the market will return to its regular time of the first Sunday of every month from 10am-1pm, starting on January 2.

- simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz