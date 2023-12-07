Contest chance for riders to test mettle

Brodie Nutting, 12, competes in the showjumping phase of the Oskam Shield competition on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

After a long five-year hiatus, the Oskam Shield competition held by the Dunedin Pony Club has returned to the club’s revitalised grounds in Halfway Bush.

The competition last weekend consisted of three phases to test the mettle of competitors — dressage, showjumping and cross-country.

Dunedin branch pony club president Leah Wilson said the event was started by the Oskam family, who the Cup was named for, and who were members of the Dunedin pony club.

"This has been running for about 20 years but has been on hiatus for the past five years.

"The hiatus was a little due to Covid, but mainly because we haven’t had the manpower and money for the upkeep of the cross country course and to keep the building running.

"This year we are running at a massive loss but it’s great to have it to offer to the kids."

The event had about 60 competitors and their horses attend, with the oldest competitor being in their 50s.

Ms Wilson said the competition was for "the little ones right up to whoever".

A big reason the competition could come back from hiatus was committee member Peter McGrouther, the dad of a "horse-mad child" who got stuck in and headed the effort to get the cross country track ready and back to its former glory, Ms Wilson said.

"The rest of the club have helped as well, but he really was a main driver.

"There really aren’t any council facilities for horse riding, so events like these really are for the community."

The winning team of the Oskam Shield was the Southern All Sorts from South Otago.