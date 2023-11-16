Cruise patrons expected

Dunedin is preparing for a surge of more than 7000 cruise passengers tomorrow with ships Ovation of the Seas and Carnival Splendor docking at Port Chalmers. The Otago Regional Council said it was adding nine extra bus services between Port Chalmers and the city. ORC manager transport Lorraine Cheyne said buses would run every 15 minutes during peak hours to accommodate both locals and visitors.

Cruise passengers heading back to Port Chalmers on the public bus will be encouraged to catch it from outside Centre City New World in Cumberland St where drivers have been asked to leave with capacity for passengers at later stops.