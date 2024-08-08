Cultural unity

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Children perform during OM, an evening of Indian culture organised by Bhakti Margam New Zealand.

President Dr Kesava Kovanur Sampath said the vibrant showcase of creativity, held at the University of Otago Union Hall last month, included dance, music and art.

The event had a focus on cultural exchange and education and included two epic dramas, Ramayanam and Krishna Leela, performed by an all-age group.

"The interactive nature of these dramas encouraged active participation and fostered a deeper connection within the community."

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds, creating an environment where cultural boundaries were transcended through shared experiences, Dr Sampath said.

OM was a celebration of Indian culture and promoted a sense of global unity.

"It is a testament to the enduring power of cultural expression and its ability to bring people together in a shared celebration of creativity and human connection," he said.