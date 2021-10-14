Thursday, 14 October 2021

Cyclists to wear retro threads for ride event

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
     
     
     
    Sartorial style . . . Ready to ride are Dunedin Tweed Ride coorganisers Peter Petchey and Ruth...
    Sartorial style . . . Ready to ride are Dunedin Tweed Ride coorganisers Peter Petchey and Ruth Barton, with her son Harold Hockey (2). PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
     
     
     
    Pull on your plus-fours and Norfolk jackets, dust off your flat caps and knickerbockers — it is time to enjoy a spring sojourn at the annual Dunedin Tweed Ride, taking place this Sunday. 
     
     
    Ride co-organiser Peter Petchey said this was the sixth year of the vintage-themed cycle tour. 
        ‘‘It is becoming a regular event which is good.’’ 
     
     
    The route usually changed every year, but this time it was a repeat of last year’s journey from Dunedin Gasworks Museum in South Dunedin to Glenfalloch Gardens and Restaurant on Otago Peninsula, ‘‘because it is such a nice ride and we can end up at the gardens’’. 
     
     
    The ride was a chance to cycle in style wearing timeless tweeds or retro threads. 
     
    It did not matter if people were travelling on vintage velocipedes such as pennyfarthings or boneshakers or on models such as modern mountain bikes, all types were welcome. 
     
     
    ‘‘It is really just about getting people out on their bikes,’’ Dr Petchey said. 
       
    The ride starts at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum at 10am this Sunday.
     
     
     
     
