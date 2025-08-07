Desexing of cats urged

Cat Rescue Dunedin board chairwoman Debby Foster (left) and newly appointed intake centre co-ordinator Jo Spence enjoy a cuddle with 15 week-old tabby kittens, who are available for adoption. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Despite the pause in kitten season during winter, Cat Rescue Dunedin is as busy as ever dealing with hundreds of stray and feral cats and kittens.

The rescue organisation is providing care and support for 183 cats and kittens, spread across its Caversham intake centre and among a dedicated team of fosterers.

Cat Rescue Dunedin board chairwoman Debby Foster said the team, and its newly appointed intake centre co-ordinator Jo Spence, were busy dealing with an influx of cats requiring medical treatment, including for ringworm.

"In the past year, we have definitely seen more cats and kittens with ringworm coming in — it spreads readily between animals, but thankfully it’s treatable," Mrs Foster said.

Ms Spence said the issue of disease among feral and stray cats highlighted the difficulties of living on the streets for animals and the importance of desexing cats.

As the new intake centre co-ordinator, there was a lot to learn, but the experienced animal tech said the extent of the stray and feral cat issue was clear to see.

"We are still seeing young cats coming through — we recently had a group of eight to 10-week-old kittens come in, but the really little ones have stopped for the moment," she said.

"But we know, as soon as the weather warms up, the flood of kittens will start again.

"So we urge all cat owners to desex their cats before they end up with unwanted litters of kittens on their hands."

Mrs Foster said the new Cat Rescue Dunedin vet clinic was keen to help out, and was offering a $100 special price on male desexing and microchipping this month.

"I’m very proud to say that our incredible vet team has done 702 desexings this year so far — which is great," she said.

Set up by the organisation late last year and staffed by volunteer vets and vet nurses, the clinic provides lower-cost desexing and microchipping to the public, with funds going to support the rescue.

Cat Rescue Dunedin intake centre co-ordinator Jo Spence gives a new arrival a medicated bath to treat for ringworm.

"We are very grateful to our vet volunteers and all our volunteers, as without them, we couldn’t manage the workload."

Mrs Foster said Cat Rescue was aware that there had been a rise in dumping and surrendering of cats and kittens recently, possibly due to the increased cost of living and people being unable to afford to keep their animals.

"We urge people who see dumped kittens, particularly very young ones, to get in touch with us as soon as possible — the earlier we can uplift them, the easier they are to socialise and re-home.

"Also, if you are not sure if a cat hanging around your home is a stray, get in touch and we can advise you how to proceed."

Mrs Foster said Cat Rescue Dunedin was always in need of more volunteers, particularly fosterers, intake centre helpers, and people with expertise in social media, to help keep the wheels turning.

"If anyone is able to help us, we would be delighted to have them."

For more information, visit the website www.catrescuedunedin.org.nz

• Exciting times are ahead for Mrs Foster, who will be representing Cat Rescue Dunedin at a specialist rescue course in London next month.

Offered by Battersea Academy — under the umbrella of London’s famous Battersea Cats and Dogs Home — the expenses-paid trip and week-long course is offered to people from shelters of all sizes from across the world where they can find support and guidance on the effective operation of animal shelters.

"I am very much looking forward to the opportunity, and am keen to get help with policies and procedures, and strategies for dealing with the situation when we get overwhelmed," she said.

"Hopefully, in the future, there might be the chance for other staff and volunteers here to go to the academy as well."

During the trip, Mrs Foster also hopes to connect with former Dunedin woman Bettina Vine, who operates The Kitten Connection rescue organisation in Portugal, and will also be attending the Battersea Academy.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz