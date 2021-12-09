Disability issues put in spotlight

Southern District Health Board organisational development (OD) staff meet Living Well Disability Resource Centre representatives at Dunedin Hospital last week. Pictured are (standing, from left) OD manager Jeff Melville, specialist Tess Dibley and consumer liaison Kathryn Harkin, and (sitting, from left) OD consultant Ross Te Rua Heath, disability advocate John Marrable, OD specialist Mel Warhurst and Living Well information and equipment specialist Emma Brockie. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Challenging stereotypes about disability and encouraging awareness with fun activities were the focus of Accessibility Week activities at Dunedin Hospital last week.

Organised to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3, the week of activities organised by the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) aimed to celebrate the contributions and achievements of people with disabilities, challenge stereotypes, remove barriers and promote inclusivity within the workplace.

Disability advocates John Marrable and Julie Woods each spent time in the hospital foyer during the week, alongside an information and resource stand, talking to visitors and hospital staff about the issues.

On Wednesday, Mr Marrable and Living Well Disability Resource Centre information and equipment specialist Emma Brockie were visited at the stall by representations of the SDHB organisational development team.

They took part in a fun quiz and discussed disability issues.

Mr Marrable, who is chairman of the SDHB disability working group, said the project was part of work to ensure all DHB staff gained knowledge of how to work with disabled people.

"It can be as simple as thinking of the correct height to attach a QR code poster to the wall so that people in wheelchairs can reach it," he said.

"Anything that can be done to help make it easier for people with disabilities to navigate the health system is worthwhile."

Ms Brockie said the Living Well Disability Resource Centre was dedicated to providing information, support and equipment for people with disabilities in the community.

"Information is vital for helping people to live well," she said.

